Songs, symbolism, double standards: BJP under scrutiny in Bengal

The debate has intensified because Ghosh is not the only BJP leader displaying his artistic side. Barrackpore BJP MLA Kaustav Bagchi recently sang a popular Bollywood song at the wedding of party leader Shankudeb Panda. Videos of the performance circulated widely online, drawing applause from supporters.

Observers point out that Banerjee has long written Durga Puja theme songs, sung devotional music and created paintings. Whenever she appeared with a microphone, BJP leaders accused her of preferring publicity over administration.

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said, "Every time Mamata Banerjee sang at a public programme, the BJP asked whether Bengal had elected a singer or a chief minister. Today, their own ministers are recording songs and celebrating them. What has changed besides the colour of the government?"

Political analyst Anirban Chatterjee said, "The issue is not that a politician sings. There is nothing wrong with leaders having artistic interests. The real question is consistency. For years, the BJP portrayed Mamata Banerjee's singing and painting as proof that she was distracted from governance. If those activities were unacceptable then, why are they being celebrated today?"

Political commentator Sohini Mukherjee believes the criticism is less about music and more about political hypocrisy. "No democratic society should object if elected representatives enjoy music, literature or painting. But politics becomes vulnerable when leaders ridicule an activity for years and later embrace the same activity without acknowledging the contradiction," she said.

Questions have also been raised over Paul's remarks on sexual violence. College student Abhisikta Das said, "Women do not expect comparisons with other countries. They expect safety. Every survivor deserves justice regardless of who is in power."

Legal expert Arup Bhattacharya observed, "Governments are judged by their response to crime. Public confidence depends not only on arrests but also on the language leaders use while addressing sensitive issues."

Critics also point to what they describe as a growing emphasis on optics over administration. Since assuming office, BJP ministers have frequently appeared in videos riding motorcycles, fishing, attending musical events and participating in highly publicised social activities.

One retired civil servant, requesting anonymity, said, "Public engagement is welcome. But governance must remain the central priority. Roads, employment, healthcare, education, law and order and rural development require sustained administrative attention."

The irony has not been lost on political observers. BJP leaders had repeatedly promised there would be no 'Trinamoolikaran' — a term used to assure supporters that the party would not adopt the political culture associated with the Trinamool Congress.

However, some commentators now jokingly describe recent developments as 'Mamatakaran'. Political observer Debasish Roy said, "It is an ironic phrase. It suggests that the BJP is gradually adopting many of the styles and public performances that it once criticised under Mamata Banerjee."

Others argue that cultural participation by politicians should not be controversial at all. Professor Indranil Sen said, "If Mamata Banerjee can sing, Dilip Ghosh can sing too. The standard should be the same for everyone. The real concern arises only when one party condemns an activity and later celebrates identical behaviour by its own leaders."