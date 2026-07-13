Bengal BJP's clean governance promise lies in tatters

Since coming to power in West Bengal two months ago, the BJP government has moved quickly to reopen old cases involving Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, promising a new era of accountability and clean governance. Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari declared that the rule of law would prevail and instructed the police to register complaints and investigate offences regardless of political affiliation. Women's safety was also announced as one of the government's highest priorities.

However, events unfolding across the state are raising serious questions about whether those promises apply equally to BJP leaders and workers. While old files against political opponents are being reopened, allegations involving BJP leaders continue to mount, with many complainants alleging slow investigations, delayed FIRs or no visible police action at all. Increasingly, ordinary people are beginning to question whether the administration is willing to act when the accused belong to the ruling party.

One of the most striking examples involves BJP leader and lawyer Dalia Ghosh Basu, president of the party's ward no. 4 mandal committee in Behala Purba, who has alleged that she was assaulted by fellow BJP workers, naming BJP MLA Shankar Sikdar, his associate Badal Duari and several others in a written complaint submitted to Thakurpukur police station on 6 July.

According to her, she had gone to Abahan community hall in Shilpara after learning of a violent clash between two BJP factions. She said police officers were already present when the MLA arrived and that she was punched in the face and abused in front of them. More than a week after she lodged the complaint, no FIR has reportedly been registered despite CCTV cameras covering the area.

The contradiction between the chief minister's public instructions and the handling of this case has fuelled criticism. Sadhu Das, a BJP worker close to Basu, said, "If even a BJP functionary and practising lawyer cannot secure prompt legal action after alleging assault by senior party figures, many ask what hope an ordinary citizen has."