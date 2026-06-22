Mamata Banerjee seeks measured TMC response to West Bengal budget

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has reportedly advised Trinamool Congress leaders to avoid knee-jerk criticism of the state's first budget under the new government, signalling a more measured opposition strategy as the party grapples with the fallout of its assembly election defeat.

According to party sources, Banerjee held a closed-door meeting at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata on Sunday with a select group of TMC legislators, MPs and senior leaders who continue to remain aligned with her camp and that of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The central message from the meeting was clear: do not rush to attack the budget before understanding its implications.

A senior leader who attended the discussions said Banerjee instructed party members to study the proposals carefully and refrain from opposing them merely for the sake of opposition.

"She told us not to blindly criticise the budget. The new government has been in office for less than two months and this is its first budget. We need to see what it can secure from the Union government for West Bengal before taking a position," the leader said.

According to sources, Banerjee also stressed that any detailed political response should be based on expert assessment rather than immediate political rhetoric. She reportedly suggested that economists, financial experts and industry voices associated with the party should first analyse the budget before the Trinamool formulates its official stand.