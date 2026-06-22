Mamata Banerjee seeks measured TMC response to West Bengal budget
TMC chief stresses that any detailed political response should be based on expert assessment rather than immediate political rhetoric
Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has reportedly advised Trinamool Congress leaders to avoid knee-jerk criticism of the state's first budget under the new government, signalling a more measured opposition strategy as the party grapples with the fallout of its assembly election defeat.
According to party sources, Banerjee held a closed-door meeting at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata on Sunday with a select group of TMC legislators, MPs and senior leaders who continue to remain aligned with her camp and that of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
The central message from the meeting was clear: do not rush to attack the budget before understanding its implications.
A senior leader who attended the discussions said Banerjee instructed party members to study the proposals carefully and refrain from opposing them merely for the sake of opposition.
"She told us not to blindly criticise the budget. The new government has been in office for less than two months and this is its first budget. We need to see what it can secure from the Union government for West Bengal before taking a position," the leader said.
According to sources, Banerjee also stressed that any detailed political response should be based on expert assessment rather than immediate political rhetoric. She reportedly suggested that economists, financial experts and industry voices associated with the party should first analyse the budget before the Trinamool formulates its official stand.
The budget, to be presented by newly appointed finance minister Swapan Dasgupta, is being closely watched as one of the first major policy statements of the new administration.
Political observers view Banerjee's directive as a sign of strategic recalibration after the TMC's crushing electoral setback. Rather than confronting the government on every issue, the party leadership appears keen to avoid appearing obstructionist while it assesses the public mood and charts its path back into political relevance.
"There is a recognition within the party that reflexive opposition may not resonate with voters at this stage," said a Kolkata-based political analyst. "The leadership seems to understand that rebuilding credibility requires a more nuanced approach."
The shift in tone also comes at a time when the Trinamool Congress is facing growing internal strains. Reports of dissatisfaction among some legislators and parliamentarians, coupled with murmurs of rebellion within sections of the organisation, have emerged as a significant challenge for the party leadership.
Political observers believe Banerjee's immediate priority is to stabilise the party and contain internal dissent rather than launch an aggressive campaign against the new government.
"A political comeback will require patience, discipline and a carefully calibrated strategy," the analyst said. "Mamata Banerjee appears to be focusing first on consolidating her ranks before taking the battle to the government."
With the state budget set to become the first major test of the new administration's economic vision, Banerjee's call for restraint suggests the Trinamool Congress may be preparing for a longer and more strategic opposition role rather than pursuing immediate confrontation.
With IANS inputs