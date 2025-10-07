Mamata visits injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu in hospital, assures all help

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited BJP MP Khagen Murmu at a private hospital in Siliguri, where he was receiving treatment after being assaulted during a visit to flood and landslide-affected areas in the northern part of the state the previous day.

The chief minister’s visit came amid a political uproar over the attack on two BJP leaders — Malda Uttar MP Khagen Murmu and Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh — at Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district, one of the regions worst hit by floods in north Bengal.

Banerjee spent several minutes speaking with the injured MP, his wife, and son before consulting the team of doctors attending to him.

According to sources, the Chief Minister made detailed enquiries about Murmu’s condition, his injuries, and the medication being administered.

"Do you have diabetes? Are you taking insulin and medicines regularly?" she was heard asking Murmu.

Before leaving, Banerjee urged him to follow the doctors’ advice carefully and assured his family that the government would provide all necessary assistance.

"If you need any assistance or further treatment elsewhere, please let me know," Banerjee reportedly said.

It remained unclear, however, whether Banerjee met BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh, who was also undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Ghosh and Banerjee have long shared a strained relationship, marked by frequent verbal duels on various issues in the state assembly.

The West Bengal BJP welcomed Banerjee’s gesture but questioned why no arrests had been made even 24 hours after the assault.

"This was a courtesy visit. But it is really appalling that even after 24 hours have passed, the police have not made any arrest and the culprits, who assaulted Murmu and Ghosh, are roaming free," state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said.