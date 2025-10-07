Mamata visits injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu in hospital, assures all help
Murmu was assaulted during a visit to flood and landslide-affected areas in north Bengal on Monday
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited BJP MP Khagen Murmu at a private hospital in Siliguri, where he was receiving treatment after being assaulted during a visit to flood and landslide-affected areas in the northern part of the state the previous day.
The chief minister’s visit came amid a political uproar over the attack on two BJP leaders — Malda Uttar MP Khagen Murmu and Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh — at Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district, one of the regions worst hit by floods in north Bengal.
Banerjee spent several minutes speaking with the injured MP, his wife, and son before consulting the team of doctors attending to him.
According to sources, the Chief Minister made detailed enquiries about Murmu’s condition, his injuries, and the medication being administered.
"Do you have diabetes? Are you taking insulin and medicines regularly?" she was heard asking Murmu.
Before leaving, Banerjee urged him to follow the doctors’ advice carefully and assured his family that the government would provide all necessary assistance.
"If you need any assistance or further treatment elsewhere, please let me know," Banerjee reportedly said.
It remained unclear, however, whether Banerjee met BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh, who was also undergoing treatment at the same hospital.
Ghosh and Banerjee have long shared a strained relationship, marked by frequent verbal duels on various issues in the state assembly.
The West Bengal BJP welcomed Banerjee’s gesture but questioned why no arrests had been made even 24 hours after the assault.
"This was a courtesy visit. But it is really appalling that even after 24 hours have passed, the police have not made any arrest and the culprits, who assaulted Murmu and Ghosh, are roaming free," state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said.
Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that Murmu had sustained facial injuries. Speaking to reporters at the hospital, he said, "She visited one of the two injured but did not enquire how it happened. She is trying to shield her party workers who were involved in the attack.
"As Murmu has been advised not to speak due to a serious facial injury, he could not pose relevant questions to her about the involvement of TMC workers and why no arrests have been made so far," he added.
Adhikari also dismissed Banerjee’s allegation that the BJP delegation had travelled in a convoy of 20 cars, which had allegedly angered locals.
He stated that the convoy comprised no more than four or five vehicles, accompanied by Central security forces, and that both police and local panchayat officials had prior knowledge of their visit and the number of cars, though the CM went on record on Monday to say that the administration had not been informed of the visit.
According to medical board members, Murmu will continue treatment at the same private hospital for around three weeks, while Ghosh is expected to be discharged within a couple of days.
A full-fledged confrontation erupted on Monday between the Centre and the West Bengal government over the assault on the two BJP leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night condemned the attack, describing it as "outright appalling" and "reflective of the absolutely pathetic law and order situation" in the state.
Banerjee retaliated, accusing the Prime Minister of "politicising a natural disaster" instead of standing with the people during their hour of suffering.
Heavy rainfall has triggered flash floods and landslides in north Bengal, leaving 32 people dead and several others missing.
With PTI inputs