Mamata Banerjee voices concern over Bengal floods, to visit affected areas

“We are shocked and saddened to know that we have lost some brothers and sisters in the situation caused by the huge rainfall and river floods. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and assure all necessary assistance to them,” Banerjee said.

She confirmed that two iron bridges have collapsed, several roads have been washed away, and large tracts of land across Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Mirik, and Matigara have been inundated.

Banerjee said she had been monitoring the situation round-the-clock since last night and had held virtual meetings with the chief secretary, director general of police, and district magistrates and superintendents of North Bengal. Public representatives including Gautam Deb and Anit Thapa also attended the meeting.

The chief minister announced that she would personally visit North Bengal with the chief secretary on Monday to assess the situation.

Advising tourists in North Bengal to stay where they are until evacuated safely by the police, Banerjee assured that the state government would bear all rescue costs.

“Some places like Mirik have been affected severely due to their natural terrain, while other areas are also under intensive monitoring. Our officers and police will reach out to all affected persons with necessary assistance,” she said.

The chief minister added that 24×7 control rooms have been set up both at the state headquarters and district levels. Citizens can contact the Nabanna Disaster Management Control Room at +91 33 2214 3526 and +91 33 2253 5185, or via toll-free numbers +91 86979 81070 and 1070.