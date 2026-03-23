Mamata warns against complacency; Abhishek aims for 60K-vote lead in Bhabanipur

With the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections approaching, Mamata Banerjee has called on Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers to remain vigilant in Bhabanipur, her long-standing political stronghold, amid concerns over the electoral process.

Addressing party leaders and grassroots workers at a closed-door organisational meeting in south Kolkata, the chief minister warned against complacency and urged cadres to closely monitor polling and post-poll procedures, including the security of strong rooms where electronic voting machines are stored.

Banerjee referred to past experiences, including the closely contested 2021 election in Nandigram, where she lost to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari after a dramatic counting process. She cautioned that disruptions, such as power outages, could affect results and stressed the need for constant vigilance.

The meeting, held in Bhabanipur, assumes significance as the constituency is expected to witness a high-profile contest, with Adhikari likely to challenge Banerjee once again. While the seat has traditionally been considered a TMC bastion, recent electoral trends suggest a more competitive race.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee set an ambitious target for the constituency, urging party workers to secure a victory margin exceeding 60,000 votes. He also called for improved booth-level performance, asking cadres to surpass previous benchmarks in terms of polling station wins.