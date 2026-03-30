Mamata woos Marwari community, calls them integral to ‘Bengal family’

The outreach comes ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, with political observers viewing the message as a strategic attempt to engage non-Bengali-speaking communities, particularly Marwaris and Rajasthanis, who have traditionally supported the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Analysts point out that such messaging gains added significance in constituencies like Bhabanipur in south Kolkata, where a sizeable portion of voters are non-Bengali-speaking Hindus, including Gujaratis, Rajasthanis and Marwaris. These groups are often seen as a key support base for the BJP.

Bhabanipur, where Banerjee is contesting, is among the most high-profile seats in this election. She faces a stiff challenge from Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of Opposition, who is also contesting from Nandigram.

With polling in West Bengal scheduled in two phases, including 29 April for Bhabanipur, Banerjee’s message is being seen as part of a broader effort to consolidate support among influential trading and business communities in the state.

With IANS inputs