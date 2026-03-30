Mamata woos Marwari community, calls them integral to ‘Bengal family’
CM says contributions of Rajasthani and Marwari communities across sectors have significantly aided state’s growth
On the occasion of Rajasthan Diwas, Mamata Banerjee reached out to the Rajasthani and Marwari communities in West Bengal, calling them an integral part of the “Bengal family” and acknowledging their role in the state’s development.
In a social media post on Monday, Banerjee said the contributions of the Rajasthani and Marwari communities across sectors have significantly aided the state’s growth. She assured them that her government remained committed to ensuring an environment of “peace, joy and harmony” for their continued progress.
The outreach comes ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, with political observers viewing the message as a strategic attempt to engage non-Bengali-speaking communities, particularly Marwaris and Rajasthanis, who have traditionally supported the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Analysts point out that such messaging gains added significance in constituencies like Bhabanipur in south Kolkata, where a sizeable portion of voters are non-Bengali-speaking Hindus, including Gujaratis, Rajasthanis and Marwaris. These groups are often seen as a key support base for the BJP.
Bhabanipur, where Banerjee is contesting, is among the most high-profile seats in this election. She faces a stiff challenge from Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of Opposition, who is also contesting from Nandigram.
With polling in West Bengal scheduled in two phases, including 29 April for Bhabanipur, Banerjee’s message is being seen as part of a broader effort to consolidate support among influential trading and business communities in the state.
With IANS inputs
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