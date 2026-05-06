Mamata’s decision not to quit part of her protest against Centre, EC: Raut

Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Wednesday came out in support of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision not to resign after her party’s defeat in the assembly elections, describing it as part of a larger “agitation” against the Centre and the Election Commission of India.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said Banerjee’s refusal to step down was a political message against what he termed the “dictatorship of the Centre” and the “partisan behaviour” of the poll body.

“Mamata Banerjee not resigning is part of her protest against the government, the Election Commission and a series of acts against democracy,” he said, adding that it remains to be seen how the agitation unfolds.

He stressed the need for Opposition unity, arguing that parties must come together to counter what he alleged was a systematic erosion of democratic institutions. “We have to unite if we want to fight the dictatorship of the Centre and the way the EC is functioning like a slave of the government,” Raut said.