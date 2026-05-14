Didi’s surprise HC visit triggers political buzz ahead of post-poll violence hearing
Former CM’s surprise appearance comes as a bench led by chief justice Sujoy Pal hears a post-poll violence petition
In a dramatic turn that sent ripples through West Bengal’s political and legal circles, former chief minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the Calcutta High Court on Thursday dressed in a lawyer’s robe, triggering intense speculation over the purpose and political significance of her visit, The Statesman reported.
The unexpected appearance came on a day when a sensitive petition linked to alleged post-poll violence in the state was scheduled to be heard before a division bench headed by chief justice Sujoy Pal.
According to legal sources, the petition was filed by Shirshanya Bandopadhyay, son of senior Trinamool Congress leader and advocate Kalyan Banerjee. The matter pertains to allegations surrounding post-election violence in different parts of the state.
Banerjee’s courtroom appearance — rare, symbolic and politically loaded — immediately fuelled speculation across political corridors and legal forums alike. Lawyers, litigants and party workers gathered in curiosity as the Trinamool Congress supremo walked into the court premises in full legal attire, reviving memories of some of Bengal’s most politically charged courtroom battles.
Political observers are also closely watching whether Banerjee could move the court over the Bhabanipur assembly election result, adding another layer of intrigue to Thursday’s developments.
The buzz intensified as parallels were drawn with the aftermath of the 2021 assembly elections, when Banerjee had approached the court after losing the high-profile Nandigram seat to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.
While there was no official statement from the Trinamool Congress on the precise reason behind her appearance, the optics alone were enough to dominate political discourse in Kolkata, with speculation mounting over the legal and electoral battles that may unfold in the coming days.
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