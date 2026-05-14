Didi’s surprise HC visit triggers political buzz ahead of post-poll violence hearing

In a dramatic turn that sent ripples through West Bengal’s political and legal circles, former chief minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the Calcutta High Court on Thursday dressed in a lawyer’s robe, triggering intense speculation over the purpose and political significance of her visit, The Statesman reported.

The unexpected appearance came on a day when a sensitive petition linked to alleged post-poll violence in the state was scheduled to be heard before a division bench headed by chief justice Sujoy Pal.

According to legal sources, the petition was filed by Shirshanya Bandopadhyay, son of senior Trinamool Congress leader and advocate Kalyan Banerjee. The matter pertains to allegations surrounding post-election violence in different parts of the state.