Mamata saddened over deaths in rural-poll violence, gives police free hand to act against culprits

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, July 12, said she is saddened at the loss of lives in “sporadic” incidents of violence during rural polls.

Banerjee also asserted that her government has given a free hand to the police to take action against those behind the violence.

“I am saddened at the loss of lives in sporadic incidents of violence during panchayat elections...The polls were held in 71,000 booths, but incidents of violence took place in not more than 60 booths,” she said.