Sisodia declines to pursue case before Delhi HC judge after Kejriwal’s move

A political and legal standoff has intensified in the ongoing Delhi excise policy case, with senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia refusing to participate in proceedings before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court.

On Tuesday, Sisodia wrote to the judge stating that he would not pursue his matter in the excise case in her court and would not appoint legal representation. His remarks echoed a similar stance taken by Kejriwal a day earlier, when the Delhi chief minister said he would neither appear in person nor engage a lawyer for his case before the same bench.

In his letter, Sisodia made sharp comments, saying he did not expect justice and that there was “no path left except Satyagraha”, signalling a shift towards symbolic protest. He also made a pointed reference to Tushar Mehta, suggesting that the future of the judge’s children lay in the hands of the senior law officer.

The confrontation follows the rejection of a joint plea filed by Kejriwal, Sisodia and other accused seeking the recusal of Justice Sharma from hearing excise policy-related matters. In a detailed order delivered on 20 April, the judge dismissed the request, describing it as a strategic attempt and asserting that recusal cannot be based on perceptions or external pressure.