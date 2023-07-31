Mann bats for Bharat Ratna for martyrs Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday batted for Bharat Ratna award for the legendary martyrs Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh and Kartar Singh Sarabha, who had made unparalleled sacrifices for the country.

Interacting with the media here after paying floral tributes to Udham Singh at his memorial on his martyrdom day, the Chief Minister said bestowing the Bharat Ratna award to these iconic martyrs will enhance the prestige of the award.

He said these great martyrs really deserve this award because they had made supreme sacrifices to emancipate the country from foreign clutches.

However, Mann said the 'pseudo-nationalist' Union government is least bothered about honouring such sons of the soil.