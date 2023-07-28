Punjab CM Mann hands regularisation letters to 12,710 contractual teachers

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave a major relief to 12,710 contractual teachers by handing regularisation letters to them thereby, fulfilling a major promise with the teaching fraternity.

The Chief Minister said that after assuming the charge of office he had laid thrust on regularising the services of contractual teachers by overcoming all legal and administrative hiccups.

He said the motive was to ensure the secure future of teachers as he firmly believes that, “If the future of teachers is protected then only they can transform the destiny of the students.”

He said that the government had made concerted efforts due to which today’s historic day is being witnessed.