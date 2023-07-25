Punjab CM Mann says no Haryana college to be given affiliation to Panjab University

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that no college of Haryana will be given affiliation to the Panjab University.

He also said the government will soon release around Rs 49 crore for construction of new boys hostel and expansion of girls hostel in the varsity.

The Chief Minister, who inspected the sites where these hostels will come up, said five new floors will come up over the existing two-storey building of the girls hostels whereas a six-storey boys hostel will also come up in the university.

He said these hostels will be constructed while keeping in view the futuristic needs of the students.