Manipur video: Punjab CM urges PM to ensure exemplary action against perpetrators

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Thursday condemned the parading of two women naked in Manipur and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure exemplary action against the perpetrators.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing the two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

In a tweet on Thursday, Mann said such incidents "cannot be tolerated in our society".

"Attention needs to be given to the situation in Manipur which is deteriorating day by day," the chief minister tweeted in Hindi, seeking exemplary action in the matter.