Marandi can’t be made J’khand leader of opposition as defection case pending: Govt to HC

The Jharkhand government has told the high court that BJP state president Babulal Marandi cannot be made the leader of the opposition in the assembly as a defection case against him is yet to be cleared.

Appearing for the state government, advocate Kapil Sibal on Tuesday submitted that Marandi had contested the 2019 assembly election as a Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) candidate, and after winning, merged his party with the BJP.

Marandi, a former chief minister, was later elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party.

However, as a defection case is pending against him before the Speaker’s court, he does not qualify as the leader of the opposition, Sibal argued.