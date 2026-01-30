Martyrs’ Day tribute: Congress salutes Gandhiji’s immortal teachings
Rahul Gandhi recalls Bapu’s timeless mantra: truth and non-violence surpass power and fear
As India observes Martyrs’ Day on 30 January, Congress leaders paid heartfelt tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, reflecting on his eternal message of truth, non-violence, and compassion.
Speaking on the occasion, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge evoked Gandhiji’s enduring philosophy, recalling the essence of true Vaishnavism: “The Vaishnava is the one who feels the pain of others, helps those in suffering, and whose mind never harbors pride. The very hatred that once separated us from Bapu finds its antidote only on his path — the light of truth, the strength of non-violence, and the compassion of love.”
Rahul Gandhi, leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha, echoed the sentiment, describing Mahatma Gandhi not merely as a man, but as an immortal thought. “Mahatma Gandhi is not a man, but a thought — that thought which an empire once tried, a hateful ideology once tried, and an arrogant power once tried, to erase, all in vain,” he said.
He further reminded the nation of Gandhiji’s eternal mantra: that truth surpasses the might of power, and that courage and non-violence are mightier than fear and aggression. “This thought cannot be erased, for Gandhiji is immortal in the soul of India. Humble tribute to Bapu on his martyrdom day,” Rahul Gandhi added.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, invoking his words to underline that true democracy can flourish only when every individual lives in safety, dignity and freedom.
Lok Sabha MP K.C. Venugopal reflected on the day in history when India lost its greatest guiding light. “On this day in 1948, the greatest soul to ever guide India and the world was snatched away from us. Today, on Martyrs’ Day, let us remember Bapu’s eternal teachings of Satya and Ahimsa, and warn ourselves against the culture of hate and violence that gave rise to his assassins,” he said.
Venugopal also sounded a note of caution about contemporary times. “In 2026, the threat remains — of ideological descendants eager to erase Gandhiji from our national consciousness. We repeatedly see elements in the ruling regime glorify his killers, encourage hate, and attempt to erase schemes named after Mahatma Gandhi,” he remarked.
Yet, he reaffirmed, the legacy of Gandhiji remains indelible. “Those who oppose him may delude themselves that they can diminish Bapu’s stature, but Mahatma Gandhi and his values are deeply embedded in India’s psyche. No effort can ever succeed in erasing his towering legacy,” Venugopal said.
As the nation pauses to honour the martyrdom of its most cherished leader, Congress leaders urged citizens to reflect on Gandhiji’s timeless teachings of truth, non-violence, and compassion — a beacon of hope and humanity for generations past, present, and future.