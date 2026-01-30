Martyrs’ Day tribute: Congress salutes Gandhiji’s immortal teachings

Rahul Gandhi, leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha, echoed the sentiment, describing Mahatma Gandhi not merely as a man, but as an immortal thought. “Mahatma Gandhi is not a man, but a thought — that thought which an empire once tried, a hateful ideology once tried, and an arrogant power once tried, to erase, all in vain,” he said.

He further reminded the nation of Gandhiji’s eternal mantra: that truth surpasses the might of power, and that courage and non-violence are mightier than fear and aggression. “This thought cannot be erased, for Gandhiji is immortal in the soul of India. Humble tribute to Bapu on his martyrdom day,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, invoking his words to underline that true democracy can flourish only when every individual lives in safety, dignity and freedom.

Lok Sabha MP K.C. Venugopal reflected on the day in history when India lost its greatest guiding light. “On this day in 1948, the greatest soul to ever guide India and the world was snatched away from us. Today, on Martyrs’ Day, let us remember Bapu’s eternal teachings of Satya and Ahimsa, and warn ourselves against the culture of hate and violence that gave rise to his assassins,” he said.