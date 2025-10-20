May the light of truth guide us: Mallikarjun Kharge’s Diwali greetings
Congress president urges unity in love and goodwill to confront injustice, letting truth and justice light our path
As the festival of lights dawned across India on Monday, 20 October, the air shimmered with joy, devotion, and the flickering glow of countless diyas, symbolising the eternal triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. On this auspicious occasion of Diwali, leaders from across the political spectrum extended heartfelt greetings, invoking blessings of happiness, prosperity, and harmony for the nation.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took to social media to send his warm wishes, invoking the deeper spiritual meaning of the festival. “Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all my fellow citizens,” he wrote. “May this wonderful festival, which leads from darkness to light, fill your life with joy. May everyone's life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity; that is my heartfelt wish.” Kharge further urged citizens to unite in promoting love, brotherhood, and goodwill, confronting injustice and ignorance together so that the light of truth and justice always illuminates our path.
Joining in the celebration, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered her prayers and greetings on X, saying, “Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the grand festival of light and joy, Diwali. I pray to Lord Shri Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi that this sacred festival brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to everyone's lives.” The Congress party also shared festive greetings with the nation, wishing for well-being, happiness, and prosperity for all.
Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended her warm Diwali wishes, expressing hope that the festival would bring joy and prosperity to every household. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media, sending his greetings to the nation: “May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness, and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us,” he wrote, invoking the timeless ethos of Diwali as a celebration of light, hope, and renewal.
Across India, homes glimmered with diyas and candles, prayers echoed to Goddess Lakshmi, and the skies lit up with fireworks. Yet beyond the revelry, Diwali remained a festival with profound spiritual significance — a reminder of righteousness, knowledge, and the enduring power of light to dispel darkness. From the heartfelt messages of leaders to the flickering lamps in homes, the nation celebrated Diwali with devotion, joy, and a shared aspiration for peace and prosperity.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines