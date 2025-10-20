May the light of truth guide us: Mallikarjun Kharge’s Diwali greetings

Joining in the celebration, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered her prayers and greetings on X, saying, “Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the grand festival of light and joy, Diwali. I pray to Lord Shri Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi that this sacred festival brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to everyone's lives.” The Congress party also shared festive greetings with the nation, wishing for well-being, happiness, and prosperity for all.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended her warm Diwali wishes, expressing hope that the festival would bring joy and prosperity to every household. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media, sending his greetings to the nation: “May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness, and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us,” he wrote, invoking the timeless ethos of Diwali as a celebration of light, hope, and renewal.

Across India, homes glimmered with diyas and candles, prayers echoed to Goddess Lakshmi, and the skies lit up with fireworks. Yet beyond the revelry, Diwali remained a festival with profound spiritual significance — a reminder of righteousness, knowledge, and the enduring power of light to dispel darkness. From the heartfelt messages of leaders to the flickering lamps in homes, the nation celebrated Diwali with devotion, joy, and a shared aspiration for peace and prosperity.

With IANS inputs