MCD House adjourned for the third time in a month; AAP to move SC to seek court-monitored mayoral polls

The Municipal House failed to elect a mayor for the third time in a month after ruckus erupted over the nominated members being allowed to vote in the election to the post.

"Municipal House in Delhi adjourned till next date," Presiding Officer Satya Sharma concluded on Monday.

Soon after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House assembled around 11:30 am, after a delay of half an hour, Sharma announced that elections to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members will be held simultaneously.

"Aldermen will be allowed to vote in the elections for mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members," she said.

The announcement drew protests from AAP councillors. Party leader Mukesh Goel said aldermen can't vote.

"People have sent you here to serve them, let the election be held," Sharma responded.

A ruckus ensued between AAP and BJP councillors once again and the House was adjourned briefly. This is the third session of the House after the December 4 municipal polls.