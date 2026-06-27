MDMK snaps ties with DMK amid reports of MLA’s switch

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) on Saturday formally ended its nearly nine-year alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), marking a significant political shift in Tamil Nadu ahead of future electoral contests.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's General Council and high-level committee at its headquarters in Chennai's Egmore, chaired by party auditor Arjunaraj and attended by MDMK general secretary Vaiko and other senior leaders.

According to party sources, the leadership adopted a resolution withdrawing from the DMK-led alliance after discussions on the party's future political strategy and differences that had emerged with its ally.

The announcement came amid speculation that Sirkazhi MLA M. Senthil Selvan, one of the MDMK's two legislators elected on the DMK's Rising Sun symbol in the 2026 Assembly election, is preparing to join the DMK.