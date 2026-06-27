MDMK snaps ties with DMK amid reports of MLA’s switch
Vaiko-led party formally exits coalition as speculation grows over MLA M. Senthil Selvan's move to the DMK.
The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) on Saturday formally ended its nearly nine-year alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), marking a significant political shift in Tamil Nadu ahead of future electoral contests.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's General Council and high-level committee at its headquarters in Chennai's Egmore, chaired by party auditor Arjunaraj and attended by MDMK general secretary Vaiko and other senior leaders.
According to party sources, the leadership adopted a resolution withdrawing from the DMK-led alliance after discussions on the party's future political strategy and differences that had emerged with its ally.
The announcement came amid speculation that Sirkazhi MLA M. Senthil Selvan, one of the MDMK's two legislators elected on the DMK's Rising Sun symbol in the 2026 Assembly election, is preparing to join the DMK.
Senthil Selvan did not attend Saturday's General Council meeting, further fuelling speculation over his political future. Party sources said he is unlikely to resign as an MLA and, if he joins the DMK, is expected to retain his Assembly membership as he was elected on the DMK's symbol under the alliance arrangement.
The MDMK had contested the Sirkazhi and Kadayanallur constituencies on the DMK's election symbol and won both seats in the 2026 Assembly polls.
Party insiders said differences had widened after the election over the MDMK's political direction and its evolving position on the ruling TVK government. Sources also indicated that Senthil Selvan disagreed with the party leadership on several issues.
The General Council also adopted a resolution accusing the DMK of attempting to cultivate ties with its long-standing rival, the AIADMK. The MDMK described any such move as politically unacceptable.
Another notable absentee from the meeting was Durai Vaiko, with his absence adding to speculation about internal differences within the party.
The MDMK's exit from the alliance is expected to reshape Opposition politics in Tamil Nadu as parties begin positioning themselves for future electoral battles.
With IANS inputs