Meet students, end Jharkhand recruitment standoff: Rahul’s appeal to Soren

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has stepped into the brewing student unrest in Jharkhand, urging chief minister Hemant Soren to personally meet representatives of students protesting alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations and work towards a resolution.

In a letter dated 14 August, Rahul Gandhi said the students’ demands were legitimate and their peaceful agitation deserved the government’s support. He welcomed the Jharkhand government’s decision to open a dialogue through a committee constituted by Soren, but noted that the protests had continued, with some students even resorting to an indefinite hunger strike.

“There is also agreement on several demands raised by the students,” Rahul Gandhi said, while stressing that the unresolved concerns called for a more direct intervention from the chief minister.

He suggested that a personal meeting between Soren and the protesting students could help bridge the remaining divide and send a strong signal of the government’s commitment to addressing their grievances.