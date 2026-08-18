Meet students, end Jharkhand recruitment standoff: Rahul’s appeal to Soren
Congress leader suggests a Soren-student meeting could bridge the divide and reaffirm government’s commitment to resolving their grievances
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has stepped into the brewing student unrest in Jharkhand, urging chief minister Hemant Soren to personally meet representatives of students protesting alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations and work towards a resolution.
In a letter dated 14 August, Rahul Gandhi said the students’ demands were legitimate and their peaceful agitation deserved the government’s support. He welcomed the Jharkhand government’s decision to open a dialogue through a committee constituted by Soren, but noted that the protests had continued, with some students even resorting to an indefinite hunger strike.
“There is also agreement on several demands raised by the students,” Rahul Gandhi said, while stressing that the unresolved concerns called for a more direct intervention from the chief minister.
He suggested that a personal meeting between Soren and the protesting students could help bridge the remaining divide and send a strong signal of the government’s commitment to addressing their grievances.
Broadening his criticism, Rahul Gandhi alleged that India’s education system had been “captured by the RSS and the BJP” and had been reduced to a tool of “exploitation and oppression” of students. He argued that the country’s education system was no longer the robust knowledge ecosystem it had been a decade ago.
The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also underscored the importance of peaceful protest in a democracy, describing the constitutional right to protest as “one of the central pillars” of Indian democracy. He said the Congress had extended its support to students protesting alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the education system in recent months.
“The youth of India is its future,” Rahul Gandhi said, calling on Soren to listen to the students and take appropriate steps to settle the issue.
His intervention comes as student protests over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations continue to simmer, despite the State government’s efforts to address the grievances through dialogue and a dedicated committee. The appeal now puts the spotlight on Soren, with the possibility of a direct meeting offering a fresh route out of the impasse.
With agency inputs