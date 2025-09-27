Mehbooba Mufti, Syed Naseer Hussain condemn Wangchuk’s arrest
Government has failed to maintain law and order and protect citizens’ rights in Ladakh, now diverting attention, says Congress leader
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Friday, 26 September, strongly condemned the arrest of renowned Ladakhi climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk, who was accused of inciting violence in Leh earlier this week.
Taking to X, Hussain said: “We strongly condemn the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk. The government has failed to maintain law and order and protect citizens’ rights in Ladakh, and is now desperate in its attempts to divert attention.”
He added that invoking the National Security Act (NSA) to silence dissent “undermines democracy” and tramples on citizens’ rights. The Congress leader stressed that the people of Ladakh have every right to demand Sixth Schedule status, democratic self-governance, and safeguards for their cultural and ecological heritage, describing these demands as both “constitutional and legitimate.”
Hussain said the Congress stands in solidarity with Wangchuk and the people of Ladakh, urging the government to end arbitrary detentions and instead engage in “meaningful dialogue and cooperation” to resolve the region’s concerns peacefully.
His statement was echoed by other Opposition leaders. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah termed the arrest “very unfortunate,” while Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief and another former CM, described it as “deeply disturbing.”
Mufti wrote on X: “Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest is deeply disturbing. A lifelong advocate of peace, sustainability and truth is being punished merely for demanding that promises be kept. Today, Leh is under curfew with internet shutdown — a grim echo of what Kashmir has long endured.”
She added that in today’s India, “speaking truth to power comes at a heavy cost,” questioning how a man who had always stood for peace and non-violence could end up behind bars.
Background to the arrest
Wangchuk, who began a hunger strike on 10 September demanding statehood for Ladakh, its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, and protection of its fragile ecosystem, had become the symbolic face of the movement.
However, on 24 September, when he broke his fast, violence erupted in Leh. Protesters clashed with security forces, torched a CRPF vehicle in an alleged attempt to burn personnel alive, and set fire to the local BJP office and the Leh Apex Body office, along with several other vehicles.
Security forces responded with gunfire in self-defence, leaving four protesters dead and 70 others injured, according to officials. A curfew was immediately imposed in Leh on 24 September and later extended to Kargil town. All schools and colleges across Ladakh were ordered shut till 28 September, and internet services were suspended.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directly blamed Wangchuk for inciting the violence with provocative speeches. It also revoked the FCRA registration of his NGO, the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), citing “multiple violations.”
Transfer to Jodhpur Jail
Following his arrest on Friday, Wangchuk was first flown from Leh to Delhi, and then moved under tight security to Jodhpur Central Jail. Sources said special arrangements had been made to receive a high-profile inmate.
At around 8:30 pm, police and Army convoys entered the jail premises, where Wangchuk was formally handed over to prison authorities. He was then shifted to a separate ward within the facility.
Officials noted that preparations had begun as early as 3 pm, though staff had not been officially informed of who the inmate would be.
As of Friday night, Leh remained under curfew, with an uneasy calm prevailing in the region.
IANS inputs
