Mehbooba Mufti, Syed Naseer Hussain condemn Wangchuk’s arrest

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Friday, 26 September, strongly condemned the arrest of renowned Ladakhi climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk, who was accused of inciting violence in Leh earlier this week.

Taking to X, Hussain said: “We strongly condemn the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk. The government has failed to maintain law and order and protect citizens’ rights in Ladakh, and is now desperate in its attempts to divert attention.”

He added that invoking the National Security Act (NSA) to silence dissent “undermines democracy” and tramples on citizens’ rights. The Congress leader stressed that the people of Ladakh have every right to demand Sixth Schedule status, democratic self-governance, and safeguards for their cultural and ecological heritage, describing these demands as both “constitutional and legitimate.”

Hussain said the Congress stands in solidarity with Wangchuk and the people of Ladakh, urging the government to end arbitrary detentions and instead engage in “meaningful dialogue and cooperation” to resolve the region’s concerns peacefully.