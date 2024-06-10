Minister or not? Suresh Gopi's flip-flop day

A day after being sworn in as a minister of state, Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi sparked speculation about his exit from the Union council of ministers, but later insisted that reports of his resignation from PM Modi’s team were “grossly incorrect”.

According to sources, Gopi was disappointed at being appointed only an MoS, despite having scripted a historic win for the BJP in Kerala, winning the Thrissur seat by a margin of over 74,000 votes over his Congress and Communist Party of India rivals.

“A few media platforms are spreading the incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government. This is grossly incorrect. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala,” said Gopi in an X post on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, he had told the media that he expected to be relieved soon from his ministerial role. “I expect I will be relieved from the Union ministry. I have to finish my movies. Let the Central leadership decide. As the MP of Thrissur, I will perform to the best of my abilities. I had maintained that I do not want a cabinet position,” Gopi had said.

When he was called to Delhi to be sworn in as a minister, Gopi had informed the BJP Central leadership that he was contractually obligated to complete the films he had signed, one of them based on the history of the Padmanabhaswamy temple.