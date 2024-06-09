Will this square peg fit the round hole?

There were hardly any victory celebrations. None of the delirious song and dance and firecrackers you saw at the time of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. At the BJP headquarters in Delhi, the mood on counting day was palpably sombre. Even the fact that the NDA still looked comfortably ahead was poor consolation, after all the hype and hoopla about ‘400 paar’ and what not.

The party’s loss in Ayodhya was the last straw — and nobody missed the significance of that loss; in four assembly segments out of the six that make up the Faizabad-Ayodhya Lok Sabha constituency. Contrast this with the celebratory fervour, the euphoria in the capital’s middle-class housing societies at the time of the pran pratishtha ceremony. Women dressed to the nines, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and, competing for size, of the man who had supposedly made it all possible.

In the first few rounds of counting, Modi was trailing in Varanasi, even as Rahul Gandhi was leading in both Raebareli and Wayanad. In Amethi, another high-visibility contest, laden with all sorts of significance for both the Congress and the BJP, Smriti Irani lost. In Maharashtra, the setback to the BJP and their Mahayuti alliance was a blow not just to the BJP but its ideological progenitor as well. The Sangh, which is crawling with Maharashtrian brahmins, is not amused.

After all the big talk, all the big-media propaganda, all the cooked-up exit polls, the brazen talking up of the stock market, and all that jazz, the fact that the BJP fell well short of a majority on its own — and is beholden to allies such as Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party — must hurt.

The BJP has also possibly learned (or is it doomed from birth to not get it?) that for all its attempts to argue the necessity, advisability, feasibility of ‘One Nation, One Election’ and other such unitary/ akhand fantasies, the elections to the 18th Lok Sabha have shown that there isn’t even ‘one electorate’ in India. For India is a ‘Union of States’, its very constitution is federal.