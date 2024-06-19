Minister writes incorrect 'beti padhao' slogan in Hindi, Opposition takes aim

A video of Union minister Savitri Thakur writing the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' slogan in Hindi incorrectly during an event in Madhya Pradesh has surfaced on social media, with the Opposition Congress questioning her credentials. The event was organised under the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' on Tuesday at a government school at Bramha Kundi in Dhar.

Thakur, who is a Lok Sabha member from Dhar seat and has been appointed minister of state for women and child development, was the chief guest at the programme. The video shows Thakur writing the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' slogan in Devanagari script on a whiteboard in an incorrect manner, appearing to write 'beti padao bacchav'.

Reacting to the viral video, senior Congress leader K.K. Mishra said, "It is the misfortune of democracy that people who hold Constitutional posts and are responsible for big departments are not competent even in their mother tongue. How can they be capable of running their ministry?"

He said the Constitution should be amended to fix the minimum educational qualification of candidates in the elections. "On the one hand, the country's citizens are being claimed to be literate, while on the other hand, there is lack of literacy among the responsible people. So what is the truth? This is an issue related to the system and not to any individual," Mishra, media advisor to MP Congress president Jitu Patwari, said.