Minister's proposal to include N. Bengal in DoNER stirs separatism debate

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday said he had proposed the inclusion of northern West Bengal under the ministry of DoNER (development of North Eastern region) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "development of the region".

However, his suggestion sparked controversy as West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) labelled it an attempt to separate the region from the state.

In a video statement, Majumdar, also the state BJP chief, said, "Today, I met the prime minister and proposed that as north Bengal shares similarities with the Northeast, if north Bengal, while still being part of West Bengal, could be included in the Northeast under DoNER, the region would receive more development funds for various projects. I don't think the state government would oppose this idea as it is for the development of the state."

When contacted by PTI, Majumdar clarified, "I had proposed inclusion of the north Bengal region, which has many similarities with the Northeast, under the ministry of development of the North Eastern region (DoNER). This would allow funds allocated for the northeastern region to also be used for the development of north Bengal. This has nothing to do with dividing or separating the state."