Mission remains to ensure voice of love heard in country: Rahul Gandhi

On the second anniversary of the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 7 September, said the yatra proved that Indians were inherently loving people and "today our mission remains to ensure that the voice of love is heard in every corner of the country".

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra taught me the beauty of silence. In the midst of cheering crowds and slogans, I discovered the power to tune out the noise and focus entirely on the person next to me -- to truly listen," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

"In those 145 days, and the two years since, I've listened to thousands of Indians from diverse backgrounds. Each voice has carried wisdom, teaching me something new, and each has represented our beloved Bharat Mata," the former Congress chief said.

The yatra proved that Indians are inherently loving people, he said.