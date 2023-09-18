AIADMK splits with BJP in Tamil Nadu, silence from BJP high command

The Bhartiya Janata Party's mission to expand its base in Tamil Nadu seemed to hit a roadblock on Monday as, following days of strained ties, the BJP’s long-time ally All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) unilaterally broke the alliance.

AIADMK leader D Jayakumar announced in Chennai that the BJP is no longer in an alliance with the AIADMK. Addressing media, Jayakumar said Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai was “a little fox howling at the AIADMK, a gang of lions”.

"We can't tolerate anymore [the criticism of leaders]. As far as alliance is concerned, it is not there. BJP is not with AIADMK.... [the matter] can be decided only during election. This is our stand," he added.

The BJP high command, however, is yet to comment on the development.