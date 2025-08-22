“Misuse of agencies again”: Congress hits out at ED after raids on Karnataka MLA’s residences
Reviving old cases and targeting K.C. Veerendra now is part of a pattern of intimidation against Opposition voices, say Congress leaders
Accusing the Centre of weaponising investigative agencies for political gain, the Congress on Friday, 22 August, hit out at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over its raids on the residences of Karnataka MLA K.C. Veerendra and his brothers, calling it yet another glaring example of the misuse of central agencies to harass Opposition leaders ahead of elections.
The Congress MLA, who is currently out of state on a business trip, has not issued a statement, but party sources denounced the raids as “yet another instance of the Centre weaponising probe agencies to intimidate Opposition leaders ahead of elections”.
According to sources, searches were conducted at more than four sites, including the homes of MLA Veerendra and his brothers, K.C. Nagaraja and K.C. Tippeswamy, in Challakere.
The ED also raided properties linked to his relative Hosamane Swamy and his secretary Prasanna Kumar, who is associated with the Veerashaiva Association. Veerendra’s Bengaluru residence in Sahakarnagar was among those searched.
The ED team, flown in from Delhi, reportedly arrived in private vehicles and began operations early on Friday morning. The agency has not yet issued an official statement on the raids.
Congress leaders, however, argue that reviving old cases and targeting Veerendra now is part of a pattern of intimidation against Opposition voices. They allege that the Modi government has been weaponising agencies like the ED and CBI to weaken political rivals, pointing to the recent spate of actions against non-BJP leaders across the country.
With the raids still underway, the Congress has signalled it will strongly resist what it calls “selective harassment” of its leaders.
With IANS inputs