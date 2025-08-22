“Misuse of agencies again”: Congress hits out at ED after raids on Karnataka MLA’s residences

Accusing the Centre of weaponising investigative agencies for political gain, the Congress on Friday, 22 August, hit out at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over its raids on the residences of Karnataka MLA K.C. Veerendra and his brothers, calling it yet another glaring example of the misuse of central agencies to harass Opposition leaders ahead of elections.

The Congress MLA, who is currently out of state on a business trip, has not issued a statement, but party sources denounced the raids as “yet another instance of the Centre weaponising probe agencies to intimidate Opposition leaders ahead of elections”.

According to sources, searches were conducted at more than four sites, including the homes of MLA Veerendra and his brothers, K.C. Nagaraja and K.C. Tippeswamy, in Challakere.