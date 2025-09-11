Misuse of legal process: Court rejects plea on Sonia Gandhi citizenship case

A Delhi court has dismissed a plea seeking a criminal investigation against senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, claiming her name was illegally included in India's electoral rolls prior to her acquiring Indian citizenship in 1983.

The complaint, filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, alleged that Gandhi’s name appeared on the 1980 electoral rolls for the New Delhi constituency, despite her not being a citizen of India at the time. The plea was supported by senior advocate Pavan Narang, who argued that the inclusion amounted to forgery and that a public authority had been cheated.

However, additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia found no legal merit in the allegations and held that the issue of citizenship fell entirely under the jurisdiction of the Central government, not the criminal court.

“Such a course, in substance, amounts to a misuse of the process of law by projecting a civil or ordinary dispute in the garb of criminality, solely to create a jurisdiction where none exists,” the judge observed in his detailed order.

In a strongly worded judgment, the court said the petition appeared designed to manufacture jurisdiction through “allegations which are legally untenable, deficient in substance, and beyond the scope of this forum’s authority”.

Deprecating the attempt to invoke criminal law, the court remarked that the complaint was a clear abuse of process, intended to cloak a civil or procedural issue in criminal terms without establishing the essential ingredients of cheating or forgery.