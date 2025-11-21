MK Stalin: Court’s ‘opinion’ will have no impact on ‘ruling’ in TN Guv’s case

The Supreme Court’s opinion on the Presidential Reference will have no impact on the 8 April, 2025 judgment in the case of State of Tamil Nadu vs. Governor of Tamil Nadu, asserted T.N. chief minister M.K. Stalin on Friday, a day after the apex court revealed the opinion tendered by it to the President.

Chief Justice Gavai had said in court, “We will only be expressing our view on the questions of law raised in the Reference, and not pronounce a judgment in the Tamil Nadu case”. The Constitution itself is however silent about whether an opinion given by the Supreme Court under Article 143 would overrule a judgment in the Tamil Nadu Governor case. However, Article 141 of the Constitution mandates that “the law declared by the Supreme Court shall be binding on all courts within the territory of India”.

The judgment of the Supreme Court being ‘binding’, states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal had argued, the Union government could have sought a review of the 8 April judgment if it was unhappy with it, but chose an ‘appeal in disguise’ through the Presidential Reference. The union government, however, may use the “opinion” of the Supreme Court as a weapon to seek a review of the 8 April judgment of the apex court delivered by Justice Pardiwala and Justice Mahadevan. If such a review petition is filed, the same two judges, Justices Pardiwala and Mahadevan, are expected to hear it.

The T.N. chief minister posting on X asserted that the Bench tendering the advisory opinion had reaffirmed that

a) The elected government should be in the driver’s seat, and there cannot be two executive power centres in the State

b) Constitutional functionaries must act within the constitutional framework — never above it.

c) The Governor has no fourth option to kill the Bill or exercise a pocket veto (as was done by the TN Governor). He has not have the option to withhold the Bill simpliciter.

d) The Governor cannot indefinitely delay acting on Bills.

e) In cases of prolonged, unexplained, and indefinite delay by the Governor in considering a Bill, states can approach the constitutional courts