Stalin says DMK cadres will see results of hard work on 4 May
Tamil Nadu chief minister dismisses reliance on exit polls, promises ‘good news’
Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin on Friday expressed strong confidence in his party’s performance in the recent assembly elections, asserting that the efforts of party workers would bear fruit when votes are counted on 4 May.
Addressing a May Day event, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader said the outcome of the polls, held on 23 April, would reflect the extensive groundwork carried out by party cadres.
“We are set to reap the rewards of the hard work put in by our party cadres on the coming fourth,” he said, adding that there was “no deviation whatsoever” from this expectation.
Stalin emphasised that his confidence was not based on exit poll projections but on the party’s organisational strength and campaign efforts. He also hinted that the results would bring “good news” for supporters awaiting the outcome.
Reaffirming his party’s ideological foundations, Stalin said the DMK’s governance model was rooted in principles and would continue to follow the same path.
During his address, he also reflected on the historical significance of May Day in the state. He credited former chief minister C.N. Annadurai with first declaring 1 May a public holiday in Tamil Nadu. He further highlighted the role of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi in advocating for its recognition at the national level.
According to Stalin, it was at Karunanidhi’s request that then prime minister V.P. Singh extended May Day as a paid public holiday across the country.
The counting of votes on 4 May is expected to determine the political direction of the state, with major parties closely watching the outcome.
With PTI inputs