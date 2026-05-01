Stalin says DMK cadres will see results of hard work on 4 May

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin on Friday expressed strong confidence in his party’s performance in the recent assembly elections, asserting that the efforts of party workers would bear fruit when votes are counted on 4 May.

Addressing a May Day event, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader said the outcome of the polls, held on 23 April, would reflect the extensive groundwork carried out by party cadres.

“We are set to reap the rewards of the hard work put in by our party cadres on the coming fourth,” he said, adding that there was “no deviation whatsoever” from this expectation.

Stalin emphasised that his confidence was not based on exit poll projections but on the party’s organisational strength and campaign efforts. He also hinted that the results would bring “good news” for supporters awaiting the outcome.