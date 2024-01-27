Mockery of 'booming economy' claims: Congress on thousands of Indians seeking jobs in Israel

The Congress on Saturday, 27 January, attacked the central government over people reportedly queuing up in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for jobs in Israel, saying it was a reflection of the "grim unemployment situation" in the country and makes a "mockery" of the claims of a booming economy.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said thousands of young men are queuing up in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, especially for jobs in war-torn Israel as replacements for Palestinian workers.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Let us leave aside the ethical, moral and political issues that have gained significance in light of the interim judgment of the International Court of Justice yesterday. Does this not reflect the grim unemployment situation in our own country and does it not make a mockery of claims of a booming job-creating economy?"