Modi calls preventing paper leaks 'national responsibility', seeks foolproof exam system

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described preventing examination paper leaks as a "national responsibility" and called for building a foolproof examination system, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting, Rijiju said the Prime Minister called for the strictest possible punishment for those responsible for the alleged NEET paper leak and urged all stakeholders to work together to protect the integrity of public examinations.

"The Prime Minister said preventing paper leaks is a national responsibility and called for the strictest punishment for those involved. He urged everyone to work together to build a foolproof examination system," Rijiju said.

According to Rijiju, Modi also appealed to NDA partners to remain united in supporting legislative business during the Monsoon Session of Parliament and urged opposition parties to cooperate despite political differences.

"The Prime Minister said that while political differences may exist, all MPs share a responsibility to work for the country's future and the welfare of its youth," Rijiju said.