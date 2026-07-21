Modi calls preventing paper leaks 'national responsibility', seeks foolproof exam system
PM Modi, quoted by Kiren Rijiju, says those behind the alleged NEET paper leak should face the strictest punishment while urging collective efforts to safeguard the integrity of public examinations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described preventing examination paper leaks as a "national responsibility" and called for building a foolproof examination system, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters after the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting, Rijiju said the Prime Minister called for the strictest possible punishment for those responsible for the alleged NEET paper leak and urged all stakeholders to work together to protect the integrity of public examinations.
"The Prime Minister said preventing paper leaks is a national responsibility and called for the strictest punishment for those involved. He urged everyone to work together to build a foolproof examination system," Rijiju said.
According to Rijiju, Modi also appealed to NDA partners to remain united in supporting legislative business during the Monsoon Session of Parliament and urged opposition parties to cooperate despite political differences.
"The Prime Minister said that while political differences may exist, all MPs share a responsibility to work for the country's future and the welfare of its youth," Rijiju said.
The minister said Modi highlighted the government's response after allegations of the NEET paper leak surfaced, stating that prompt action was taken, arrests were made and a fresh examination was conducted to ensure students' interests were protected.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), one of the country's largest entrance examinations for medical courses, was cancelled in May following allegations that its question paper had been leaked. A fresh examination was conducted late last month.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a man it identified as the alleged kingpin behind the leak. The agency said he was a chemistry lecturer associated with the National Testing Agency's examination process.
The Ministry of Education has also launched an online portal to enable the public to report suspicious claims, unauthorised content and alleged fraudulent activities related to the examination.
Modi's remarks came a day after opposition protests over the alleged NEET paper leak disrupted proceedings in both Houses of Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. They also followed protests in New Delhi, where police stopped demonstrators marching towards Parliament.