Modi govt has imposed various taxes to burden J&K people: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Saturday, 28 September, that the PM Modi-led government has imposed property tax, toll tax and smart metres to burden the people of J&K.

Priyanka Gandhi addressed her first Congress rally in the Bishnah constituency of the Jammu division.

She said she was also scheduled to go to Billawar in Kathua district, but due to adverse weather conditions, her helicopter could not land there.

She said whenever she comes to J&K, she has a special feeling because her connection with J&K is not just political, but because her ancestors belonged to J&K.

She said the people of J&K have lost their statehood and PM Modi is telling them that they have a bridge taller than Eiffel Tower. “That is your right because it is made on land belonging to you.

“The government in J&K is being run by a Lt governor and the government is run by remote control. They have imposed property tax, toll tax and other taxes while taxes are collected from commuters everywhere. They have put people under the burden of smart meters,” she said.