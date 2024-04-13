Modi has no knowledge of our eating habits: Abhishek on PM's 'Mughal mindset' comment

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no knowledge of the culture and eating habits of the people of the country.

Addressing an election rally in Cooch Behar in support of TMC candidate Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, Banerjee said, "The PM said those who eat fish during this holy month (Sawan) are not devout Hindus. He said they are Mughals.

"My question to the PM is, does he know that in our culture, Durga Puja, Kali Puja rituals are incomplete without maachh (fish), or mangsho (meat) in many Hindu households? What will his minister Nisith Pramanik say about this?".

"We practice religion at home but at the time of voting, should we ask for votes in the name of dharma (religion) or karma (deeds)?" Banerjee asked.

At an election meeting in Udhampur on Friday, Modi had launched a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, accusing the opposition leaders of demonstrating a "Mughal mindset" and "teasing" the people of the country by consuming non-vegetarian food in the holy month of Sawan and posting a video online.

Without naming anyone, Modi said individuals have the freedom to choose their dietary preferences, but the opposition leaders' intentions behind the actions matter significantly. He said eating non-vegetarian food during Navratri and Sawan hurt the feelings of people.