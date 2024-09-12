Modi ji, your government is ‘vacillating’, Kharge mocks PM’s 100-day agenda

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that he had "loudly trumpeted" a 100-day agenda before the polls but the country is "suffering the terrible consequences" of his "inactions" in 95 days of his coalition government.

Kharge also said that while 95 days are over, his coalition government is "vacillating".

"Narendra Modi ji, even before the elections, you had loudly trumpeted the 100-day agenda. 95 days are over, your coalition government is vacillating," Kharge said in a post on X.

"Let's do a little recap -- Your government brought an anti-people Budget to break the backbone of the poor and middle class. Terrorist attacks took place in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Jammu, where many bravehearts of the Indian Army were martyred," the Congress chief said.

"It has been 16 months, Manipur is burning and Pradhan Mantri ji, you have no time to even look at the state," Kharge said.