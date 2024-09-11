Had we won 20 more seats, they would be in jail: Kharge on BJP

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday suggested that BJP leaders would have been in jail had the opposition INDIA bloc won 20 more seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, as he mounted a frontal attack on the Centre over various issues.

The BJP hit back at Kharge, alleging that his remarks were a clear example of the Congress party's "Emergency mindset".

“They (BJP) used to say 400 paar, 400 paar. Where is your 400 paar gone? They could get only 240 seats. Had we won 20 more seats, they would have been in jail. They deserve to be in jail," Kharge told an election rally in Anantnag without naming anyone.

'Abki baar 400 par (beyond 400 this time)' was the BJP's initial Lok Sabha poll campaign slogan, a reference to winning 400 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. While the BJP bagged 240 seats, the INDIA bloc, which included the Congress, wrested 234 seats.

Kharge stood by his comments when he was asked about it at a news conference in Srinagar.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to X to counter Kharge. "This is a clear example of Congress' 'Emergency' mindset...Indira Gandhi had imposed Emergency and put opposition leaders in jail. The Congress wants to continue with that legacy," he said in his Hindi post.