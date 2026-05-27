Modi-Shah duo accountable: Rahul meets bereaved kin of NEET aspirant

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the family of a NEET aspirant who died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Sikar and sought accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah over the handling of the examination system.

The Lok Sabha LoP met the family of Pradeep Meghwal at the NSUI office in Jaipur and described the student’s death as the result of a “broken, corrupt system”.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, “Today, I met the family of the brilliant student Pradeep Meghwal, who was so devastated by the NEET paper leak that he took his own life. Their pain cannot be contained in words. A mother and father have lost their son, and they were guilty of nothing.”

He said millions of students across the country were living under the burden of academic pressure, competition and uncertainty about their future.

“And when a paper leak happens, it's not just one exam that breaks — it's a child's dream, and an entire family that shatters. Pradeep's death was not suicide — it was the consequence of a broken, corrupt system,” Gandhi said.