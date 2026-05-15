Rahul Gandhi calls NEET aspirant’s death 'murder by the system'
Akhilesh Yadav says student was driven to depression after cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 amid paper leak allegations
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday described the death of a NEET-UG 2026 aspirant in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district as a “murder by the system”, intensifying Opposition attacks on the Centre over the cancellation of the medical entrance examination following allegations of a paper leak.
In a post on X, Gandhi referred to the death of 21-year-old Ritik Mishra, who allegedly died by suicide after the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 examination was cancelled.
“‘No more competitive exams now’. These were the last words of 21-year-old Ritik Mishra from Lakhimpur Kheri. This child, appearing for NEET for the third time, broke down the moment the exam was cancelled,” Gandhi said. “In Goa too, a NEET aspirant took his own life. These children didn't lose to the exams -- they were killed by a corrupt system. This isn't suicide — it's murder by the system.”
Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly, Gandhi asked, “Modi ji — how many Ritiks will it take to awaken your accountability?”
Ritik allegedly hanged himself on Thursday, 14 May at his residence in the Gangotrinagar locality of Lakhimpur Kheri. His family claimed he was devastated after the NEET-UG examination was cancelled amid allegations of irregularities and paper leaks. According to his father, Anoop Mishra, this was Ritik’s third attempt at NEET and he was highly confident of clearing the examination this time.
Police said no suicide note had been recovered from the room where Ritik was found hanging. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway.
Joining the attack on the Centre, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the student had been pushed into depression and distress following the cancellation of the examination. Expressing grief over Ritik’s death, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the student had been deeply disturbed after the exam was scrapped because of the alleged paper leak.
Praying for peace to the departed soul, Yadav extended condolences to the bereaved family. The Samajwadi Party also submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate demanding compensation of Rs 2 crore for Ritik’s family.
The party further demanded Rs 50,000 as travel compensation for students appearing in competitive examinations and sought action against institutions, officials and ministers allegedly linked to examination irregularities.
The NEET-UG 2026 examination, conducted on 3 May for admission to undergraduate medical courses, was cancelled by the National Testing Agency earlier this week following allegations of widespread irregularities and paper leaks. More than 22 lakh candidates have been affected by the cancellation.
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday announced that the NEET-UG re-examination would be conducted on 21 June and said the examination would shift to a computer-based format from next year as part of a broader reform process.
Pradhan said the government had adopted a “zero tolerance” approach towards irregularities and that strict action was being taken against those involved.
He also announced that candidates would once again be allowed to choose their preferred examination cities, admit cards would be issued by 14 June and the Centre would coordinate transport arrangements for students with state governments.
With PTI inputs