Rahul Gandhi calls NEET aspirant’s death 'murder by the system'

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday described the death of a NEET-UG 2026 aspirant in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district as a “murder by the system”, intensifying Opposition attacks on the Centre over the cancellation of the medical entrance examination following allegations of a paper leak.

In a post on X, Gandhi referred to the death of 21-year-old Ritik Mishra, who allegedly died by suicide after the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 examination was cancelled.

“‘No more competitive exams now’. These were the last words of 21-year-old Ritik Mishra from Lakhimpur Kheri. This child, appearing for NEET for the third time, broke down the moment the exam was cancelled,” Gandhi said. “In Goa too, a NEET aspirant took his own life. These children didn't lose to the exams -- they were killed by a corrupt system. This isn't suicide — it's murder by the system.”

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly, Gandhi asked, “Modi ji — how many Ritiks will it take to awaken your accountability?”