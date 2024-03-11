'Modi ki guarantee': Congress posts status update on 10 promises, 10 fails

No matter how much he goes around the country campaigning about 'Modi ki Guarantee', Prime Minister Narendra Modi should know that the "warranty" on his guarantees is now over. This was the substance of an X post on Monday by Congress MP and general-secretary Jairam Ramesh.

In his post, Ramesh said the prime minister is going around the country proclaiming the virtues of his "guarantees", and since he has already been in power for a decade, one must do a status update of 10 guarantees he has given during his tenure, beginning with the promise to create 2 crore jobs for India's youth every year, whereas unemployment has reached a 45-year peak under "anyay-kaal (era of injustice)".

Since 2014, the number of unemployed has gone from 1 to 4 crore, and to cover up its failures, "unpaid domestic work and pakora-sales" have been labelled as "jobs" by this government, Ramesh wrote.

He added that on 28 February 2016, Modi promised to double farmers' income by 2022, but farmers' real income increased by just two per cent per year, nowhere close to the 12 per cent per year required for doubling it by 2022.

"Instead, widespread agrarian distress due to inadequate MSP and rising input costs has caused farmer indebtedness to increase by 60%. In these circumstances, about one lakh farmers have died by suicide since 2014," he wrote.