Modi's threatening of opposition leaders extremely shameful: RJD leader

RJD's Bihar President Jagadanand Singh on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "guarantee" to put every corrupt leader in jail, saying that sitting on the highest constitutional post, he was threatening leaders of the opposition parties.

"The entire country is asking questions to him. It is an extremely shameful and unfortunate act of a Prime Minister sitting on a constitutional post to threaten the opposition leaders,” he said while interacting with media persons here.

“The time has come to remove communal rioters from the country and (RJD chief) Lalu Prasad Yadav became the centre of the forces which are working against them. The nervousness of BJP leaders while seeing Lalu Prasad Yadav is not new but an old phenomenon for them. He (Modi) was the director of LK Advani’s Rath when Lalu Prasad Yadav stopped it in Bihar and arrested him. They have natural anger against Lalu Prasad Yadav,” Singh said.