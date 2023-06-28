Modi's threatening of opposition leaders extremely shameful: RJD leader
RJD's Bihar President said, "the nervousness of BJP leaders while seeing Lalu Prasad Yadav is not new but an old phenomenon for them."
RJD's Bihar President Jagadanand Singh on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "guarantee" to put every corrupt leader in jail, saying that sitting on the highest constitutional post, he was threatening leaders of the opposition parties.
"The entire country is asking questions to him. It is an extremely shameful and unfortunate act of a Prime Minister sitting on a constitutional post to threaten the opposition leaders,” he said while interacting with media persons here.
“The time has come to remove communal rioters from the country and (RJD chief) Lalu Prasad Yadav became the centre of the forces which are working against them. The nervousness of BJP leaders while seeing Lalu Prasad Yadav is not new but an old phenomenon for them. He (Modi) was the director of LK Advani’s Rath when Lalu Prasad Yadav stopped it in Bihar and arrested him. They have natural anger against Lalu Prasad Yadav,” Singh said.
“Our country has a basic policy of secularism, democracy, and socialism and people of the country believing that Lalu Prasad Yadav is spearheading these values. The anger against Lalu Prasad Yadav is natural but the Prime Minister hitting such a low and expressing anger is not good...,” Singh said.
“I admit that Lalu Prasad Yadav is guilty of not compromising against rioters and fringe elements in his entire life. A large number of big people bent down their knees before them (the BJP) but the student of Lohia who believes in the Babasahab Bhim Rao Ambedkar will not bend down before them,” Singh said.
"They (the BJP) should go from power in 6 to 8 months from now so they should have to wait for the time. What is the need of Lalu Prasad Yadav to think about jail?" Singh said.