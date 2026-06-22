Most defeated TMC candidates ignore Mamata’s court challenge call

In a telling sign of the challenges facing the Trinamool Congress after its crushing defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections, an overwhelming majority of the party's losing candidates have chosen not to challenge the poll results in court, despite repeated appeals from party chief Mamata Banerjee to pursue legal action.

Records available with the Calcutta High Court show that 203 of the 211 defeated Trinamool Congress candidates — more than 96 per cent — have refrained from filing election petitions seeking to overturn their losses, effectively accepting the verdict delivered by voters.

So far, only eight election petitions have been filed by TMC leaders. One of those has been filed by Banerjee herself, who has challenged her defeat in the high-profile Bhabanipur constituency in south Kolkata.

The former chief minister lost the seat to current chief minister Suvendu Adhikari by a margin of more than 15,000 votes, in what emerged as one of the most closely watched contests of the election.

The limited number of legal challenges stands in sharp contrast to Banerjee's public assertions following the election, when she repeatedly questioned aspects of the electoral process and encouraged defeated candidates to explore legal remedies.

However, party insiders suggest that most candidates have concluded that a courtroom battle would be difficult to sustain.