MP by-polls: Angry tribals gherao PS in Vijaypur, polling resumes after halt

Voting for by-polls in Madhya Pradesh's Budhni and Vijaypur was underway under heavy security by police personnel and allegations of booth capturing in several places.

Around 500 villagers from the tribal community in Veerpur block in Vijaypur surrounded the local police station and staged a protest, alleging that they were prevented from exercising their right to vote by supporters of BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat, who forced them to return home without casting their votes.

Polling was disrupted for half-an-hour at a Kheda polling booth. Sheopur district collector Kishor Kumar Kanyal said voting at the booth resumed after a brief halt and the situation was under control. He said the poll was disrupted owing to a conflict between two groups on the premises.

"People from two groups created a ruckus at a polling booth, following which a large number of villagers surrounded the local police station. However, the situation was brought under control and polling resumed after a brief halt," Kanyal said.