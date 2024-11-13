BJP banking on five former CMs to swing ST reserved seats in Jharkhand

Today’s bye election in Jharkhand, when 43 of the 81 seats are having polling in the first phase, will witness key contests in the 20 ST reserved seats, most of which had been won by the JMM in 2019.

While the challenge for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is to retain the seats, a ‘resurgent’ BJP has gone all out to wrest as many reserved seats as possible this time, sanguine that the general seats in any case would fall into its lap.

The popular opinion on the streets is also that non-tribal voters will prefer the BJP and the tribals the JMM. On paper the BJP also seems to have all the heavyweights on its side, including five former chief ministers of the state.

Champai Soren is the latest ‘former’ chief minister to join the BJP in the state barely four months ago. Both Champai Soren, who warmed the chief minister’s chair for six months when Hemant Soren was in prison, and his son have been fielded by the BJP.