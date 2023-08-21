MP: Congress chief Kharge to address rally in Sagar in Bundelkhand on Tuesday

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting in Sagar in Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand region on Tuesday.

Polls are expected to be held in the state at the end of the year.

Kharge will address a meeting on Tuesday afternoon, MP Congress media cell chairperson KK Mishra told PTI.

"He will reach Bhopal in the morning and then proceed to Sagar by road along with MP Congress president Kamal Nath," Mishra said.

Congress sources said Kharge was scheduled to address a rally in Sagar on August 13 but it was called off.

Incidentally, on August 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Rs 100 crore memorial-cum-temple of Sant Ravidas, a revered figure for Scheduled Castes, and had addressed a public meeting in Sagar.