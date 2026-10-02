MP Congress questions dairy cooperative decline ahead of Shah’s Bhopal visit

He asked who was responsible for the decline and sought an assessment of the network’s current condition.

Patwari also questioned progress towards the target of raising daily milk procurement from 10.50 lakh kg to 20 lakh kg. He sought details of the results achieved since the state signed an agreement with the National Dairy Development Board in 2025.

The Congress leader argued that dairy development should be judged by improvements in farmers’ earnings rather than the construction of processing facilities alone.

He called for fair procurement prices, timely payments and stronger cooperatives, while seeking transparency about the gap between retail milk prices and the amount paid to producers. He also questioned regional differences in milk prices.

Rising expenditure on fodder, cattle feed, medicines, veterinary services and labour was putting pressure on dairy farmers, Patwari said, urging the government to present a concrete income-growth plan.

Shah is scheduled to reach Bhopal on Friday night for a visit lasting nearly 23 hours.

On Saturday, he will attend a state-level Gopalak Sammelan at the BHEL Dussehra Ground. More than 35,000 cattle rearers and dairy cooperative members are expected to participate, according to the state government.

His programme includes distributing bonuses to farmers associated with the Bhopal and Indore milk unions, providing assistance to gaushalas, honouring Gopalak Didis and handing out sanction letters under the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana.

Shah will also inaugurate a fermented dairy products plant at the Bhopal Cooperative Milk Union premises.

Other scheduled engagements include laying the foundation stones for the IISER Atri campus near Bhauri and the Bhopal Western Bypass, and attending an exhibition on the new criminal laws.

With IANS inputs