Congress seeks public audit of 110 high revenue mandis in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Friday criticised the Mohan Yadav government over the alleged absence of essential facilities at agricultural markets and demanded a public audit of 110 mandis that earn more than Rs 3 crore annually.

In a letter to the chief minister, Patwari questioned how markets collecting substantial sums through mandi and licence fees continued to lack drinking water, toilets, shaded areas, proper roads, seating and storage infrastructure.

The Madhya Pradesh Mandi Board categorises agricultural markets according to the revenue collected through these charges. Patwari argued that mandis in the higher revenue categories should have sufficient resources to provide adequate facilities to visiting farmers.

Citing specific examples, he alleged that the Raghogarh mandi had neither clean drinking water nor a canteen. At the new vegetable market in Sidhi, roads, toilets and warehouses remained incomplete, he claimed.

Patwari also flagged reported shortages of water, shade and toilets at the Sabalgarh mandi.