Congress seeks public audit of 110 high revenue mandis in Madhya Pradesh
State party chief Jitu Patwari asks why agricultural markets earning over Rs 3 crore annually still lack drinking water, toilets, shade and storage facilities
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Friday criticised the Mohan Yadav government over the alleged absence of essential facilities at agricultural markets and demanded a public audit of 110 mandis that earn more than Rs 3 crore annually.
In a letter to the chief minister, Patwari questioned how markets collecting substantial sums through mandi and licence fees continued to lack drinking water, toilets, shaded areas, proper roads, seating and storage infrastructure.
The Madhya Pradesh Mandi Board categorises agricultural markets according to the revenue collected through these charges. Patwari argued that mandis in the higher revenue categories should have sufficient resources to provide adequate facilities to visiting farmers.
Citing specific examples, he alleged that the Raghogarh mandi had neither clean drinking water nor a canteen. At the new vegetable market in Sidhi, roads, toilets and warehouses remained incomplete, he claimed.
Patwari also flagged reported shortages of water, shade and toilets at the Sabalgarh mandi.
“While collecting mandi fees, the farmer appears as a revenue contributor for the government, but when it comes to providing facilities, the same farmer disappears from the government’s priority,” he wrote.
The Congress leader sought details about how the money collected from farmers and traders was being spent, arguing that its impact was not visible in the condition of many market yards.
He noted that the state government had invited proposals to strengthen ageing mandi infrastructure and improve basic amenities. However, he questioned why farmers visiting markets with annual earnings running into crores continued to struggle for essential services.
Patwari called for mandi-wise disclosure and auditing of revenue, expenditure and available facilities. He also demanded a time-bound plan to upgrade infrastructure at the 110 markets earning more than Rs 3 crore a year.
“Charging farmers fees and then giving them poorly maintained mandis is not farmer welfare, but a tax of government neglect on farmers’ earnings,” Patwari said.
He urged Yadav to intervene immediately and ensure that adequate facilities were provided at agricultural markets across Madhya Pradesh.
With IANS inputs