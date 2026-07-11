Madhya Pradesh has become 'epicentre of corruption, loot' under BJP: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused the BJP government of turning Madhya Pradesh into an "epicentre of corruption and loot", citing reports of an alleged Rs 1,200-crore ethanol-linked rice scam in the state.

Kharge also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the allegations and claimed that accountability in public life had been "trampled upon" under the BJP government.

"Madhya Pradesh has become the epicentre of corruption and loot and a synonym for corruption under the BJP government, where one scam after another surfaces," Kharge said in a post on X in Hindi.

The Congress president cited media reports alleging that subsidised rice supplied to approved ethanol plants was being diverted to private millers and recycled into government warehouses through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the suspected multi-crore fortified rice diversion racket.

"Now, a Rs 1,200 crore rice scam in the name of ethanol has come to light. The very rice that was meant to be used for the nutrition of malnourished children, pregnant women and adolescent girls has been diverted in a game of profit," Kharge alleged.

He claimed that five lakh metric tonnes of rice had become part of the alleged "corrupt game" involving rice millers, an "ethanol mafia" and the BJP government.