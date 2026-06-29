Congress steps up attack on MP CM over alleged land scam

The Congress on Monday intensified its attack on Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav, alleging that he was the "mastermind" behind a purported land scam and demanding his resignation as well as a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the chief minister was responsible for a "massive land scam" carried out for personal gain. In a post on X, he said the party would continue its campaign until Yadav resigned and was held accountable.

The remarks came a day after Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari questioned the chief minister's continued silence over the allegations. Patwari said the Congress had given Yadav three days to respond publicly but claimed there had been no reply.

He said while ministers, party leaders and official sources had issued statements, the public was still waiting to hear directly from the chief minister. Patwari challenged Yadav to refute the allegations publicly or pursue legal action if the media report that triggered the controversy was inaccurate.