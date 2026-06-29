Congress steps up attack on MP CM over alleged land scam
Opposition demands Mohan Yadav’s resignation and a judicial probe, while the BJP rejects the allegations and counters with charges
The Congress on Monday intensified its attack on Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav, alleging that he was the "mastermind" behind a purported land scam and demanding his resignation as well as a judicial inquiry into the matter.
Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the chief minister was responsible for a "massive land scam" carried out for personal gain. In a post on X, he said the party would continue its campaign until Yadav resigned and was held accountable.
The remarks came a day after Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari questioned the chief minister's continued silence over the allegations. Patwari said the Congress had given Yadav three days to respond publicly but claimed there had been no reply.
He said while ministers, party leaders and official sources had issued statements, the public was still waiting to hear directly from the chief minister. Patwari challenged Yadav to refute the allegations publicly or pursue legal action if the media report that triggered the controversy was inaccurate.
Patwari also warned that if Yadav failed to respond by the end of the deadline, the Congress would launch a statewide "Jawab Do" (Answer Us) campaign and hold a "Corruption Meeting" on 30 June.
The controversy follows a report published by The Indian Express, which alleged that members of Yadav's family and their real estate firms acquired at least 137 plots covering 168 acres in Ujjain for around Rs 45 crore between December 2023 and 2025, largely in areas that later benefited from government infrastructure projects and land-use changes.
The Congress has also sought a judicial investigation monitored by a sitting Supreme Court judge and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue.
The BJP has rejected the allegations and hit back at the Congress.
With PTI inputs